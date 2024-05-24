MBOSE Results 2024: Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Arts scores announced, direct links to check marks
The MBOSE has released the results of SSLC and HSSLC Arts examinations on its official website mbose.in. Check scores through direct link here.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday announced results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts examination results. MBSE students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 Arts results on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below. MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result live updates.
MBOSE HSSLC result 2024 direct link
Login credentials required to check Meghalaya board Class 10 and 12 results is the student's roll number.
How to download MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2024
- Go to megresults.nic.in.
- Open the HSLC or HSSLC result page, as required.
- Enter your roll number and/or any other login information requested.
- Check and download your marks sheet.
The complete result booklet will also be available on the board’s website.
Earlier this month, the Meghalaya board (MBOSE) announced HSSLC of Science, Commerce and Vocational results. The overall pass percentage of Commerce stream was 80.26%, and for Science stream it was 85.24%.
The Science stream topper Sohan Bhattacharjee scored 483 marks. Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.
The MBOSE HSSLC exam started on March 1, 2024, and ended on March 27, 2024.
