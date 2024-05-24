MBOSE Result 2024: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 declared, check details inside
The MBOSE has declared the results of SSLC and HSSLC Arts examination today on its official website mbose.in. Check details here.
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts examination results on May 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and wish to check the results may visit the official website at mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live Updates
Along with the results, other details were also shared such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, etc.
Earlier this month, the Meghalaya board (MBOSE) announced HSSLC of Science, Commerce and Vocational results. The overall pass percentage of Commerce stream was 80.26%, for Science stream it was 85.24%.
The Science stream topper Sohan Bhattacharjee scored 483 marks. Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped in Commerce stream with 472 marks.
All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
How to download MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC results 2024
Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
Open the Meghalaya HSLC or HSSLC result page, as required.
Enter your roll number and/or any other login information requested.
A new page with the result will pop up
Verify the details and save the page
Download your marks sheet for future purpose
The complete result booklet will be available on the board’s website.
The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Vocational streams started on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBOSE.
