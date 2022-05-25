Home / Education / Board Exams / Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Class 12 result releasing tomorrow
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Class 12 result releasing tomorrow

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 will be announced on May 26, 2022. The Class 12 result will be declared and will be available on official site of MBOSE. 
Published on May 25, 2022 02:04 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Meghalaya Board of School Education will declare Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 on May 26, 2022. Class 12 result will be declared by the Board tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result through the official site of MBOSE. 

The result for Class 12 will be available to candidates on these websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha. 

The HSSLC Result will be declared for Science, Commerce and Vocational stream together on May 26. The time of release of Class 12 result is not yet shared by the Board. The Class 12 result will be declared along with the merit list of first 10 candidates for all the streams, The highest marks subject wise will also be released by the Board. 

The printed result booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website. No result will be displayed in MBOSE office, Tura/ Shillong. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MBOSE. 

Topics
meghalaya board exam result
