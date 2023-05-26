Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC results 2023: Tura schools take home 5 merit positions including topmost

Meghalaya SSLC Results 2023 has been declared on May 26, 2023. Students from Garo hills have proven their mettle again with 5 students managing to make it to the merit list of the Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) 2023. MBOSE SSLC results: Tura schools take home 5 merit positions including topmost (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

In the results which were declared today morning, Sherwood School Tura took the top spot with Samridhya Das scoring 572 marks with distinction in English, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, Health & Physical Education and History.

With 2 marks lesser came Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee of St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong who scored 570 marks along with letters in English, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, Health & Physical Education and Alternate English.

The third spot was shared between Tanushri Acharjee of St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Ritam Deep Chowdhury of Sherwood School, Tura and Salrime M Sangma of St. Xavier's Secondary School, Tura who all scored 564 marks each with letters in 6 subjects.

The remaining positions were bagged by students from various schools in the State including a private candidate.

In all 51,280 students from 656 schools participated in the examinations across 157 centres in the State, with 26,629 making the cut setting an average of 51.93 per cent this year.

For the regular stream there were 35,035 students including 14,488 males and 20,547 females sitting for the examinations. There were 9,176 total students including 4,175 males and 5,001 females who sat as nonregular candidates as well as 1,985 candidates including 1,018 males and 967 females who appeared as private candidates. 5,073 students comprising of 2,106 males and 2,967 females sat for compartmental examinations and 11 showed a marked improvement this time round.

Of the 12 districts in the State, East Khasi Hills fared the best with 12,797 students appearing for the examinations and 9,453 making the cut at an overall percentage of 73.87 per cent. AT the bottom came South-West Garo Hills with 3,573 students appearing, 955 passing setting a pass percentage of 26.73 per cent.

In the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2023 (Arts), Larisa Lamin of the Adventist Higher Secondary School, Thadlaskeiñ in West Jaiñtia Hills district took the honours scoring 450 marks in all with distinction in English, Political Science, Sociology, Education and Khasi.

Just one mark less with 449, Avelyne Francisca Khriam of St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong took the second slot with letters in English, Khasi, Education, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, while Deinamesha Hynniewta of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong bagged the 3rd spot with 446 marks and distinction in English, Khasi, Informatics Practices, Political Science, Home Science and Economics. The rest of the Merit List was shared by other schools across the State.

In all, 25,437 students from 246 schools sat for the examinations in 105 centers across the State, of which, 20,425 made it through pegging the pass percentage this year at 80.30 per cent, a marginal decline from last year which marked a percentage of 81.17 percent. 22,689 students including 8,880 males and 13,809 females sat for the exams as regular candidates, while 2,748 students including 1,323 males and 1,425 females appearing as nonregular candidates.

Newest district Eastern West Khasi Hills took home the top slot for highest percentage with 730 students appearing for the examinations, 669 passing, setting an overall percentage of 91.64 per cent. South Garo Hills district, with 717 students sitting for the exams and 353 making it through, completed the list standing last at 49.23 per cent.