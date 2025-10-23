Mizoram Board of School Education, MBSE has released Mizoram Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for HSLC and HSSLC. The timetables for Class 10, 12 can be checked by candidates on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. Mizoram Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: HSLC, HSSLC timetable released at mbse.edu.in, check here (HT Photo)

The High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026 under the Mizoram Board of School Education will begin on February 19 and will end on March 16, 2026. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

The practical exam will be held on February 11, 2026 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts, Science & Commerce) Examinations, 2026 will begin on February 9 and will end on March 16, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

The practical exam will be held on February 2, 2026 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The unexpected holiday declared by any authority other than the Chairman, MBSE, after publication of the Examination programme, will not prevent conduct of the Examinations scheduled for the days concerned.

Mizoram Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 10 Mizoram Board Exam 2026 Datesheet for Class 12

