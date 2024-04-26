Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th, 12th scores declared, direct link to download marks here

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education or NBSE has released the results of HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) today on its official website nbse.nl.edu.in. The results can be accessed by students who appeared in the examinations on the official website, and indiaresults.com. To check the results, students will have to enter their login credentials such as roll number or name. Nagaland Board Results 2024: NBSE 10th,12th scores out, direct link here(HT File)

Direct link to check NBSE 10th and 12th scores

It may be mentioned here that the hard copy of the marksheets will be given to the students by their respective schools in May.

The Nagaland board Class 10 examination was conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, whereas the Class 12 exams began on February 12 and ended on March 6, 2024. Over 60,00 students from Nagaland appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examination in 68 centers across the state.

Steps to check results when released:

· Visit the official website at nbse.nl.edu.in.

· On the home page, go to the results section.

· Click on the NBSE Class 10 or 12 results link as required.

· Enter your login credentials in the space provided.

· Check your results.

· Download and print a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, candidates will be able to find the provisions to download their respective migration certificates on the official website as well.