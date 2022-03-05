NIOS admit cards for 10th, 12th practical exam at sdmis.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has admit card for the practical exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April - May 2022 exam. Candidates can download the practical exam admit card from the official website of NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using their 12 digit roll number and select hall ticket type then click submit to get the hall ticket.

The NISO theory examination for secondary and senior secondary will commence from April 4.

Direct link to download the NIOS practical exam admit card

NISO class 10th and 12th admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website of NISO student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage click on the Exams & Result tab

Click on examination and then on 'Public Exam Hall Ticket(Practical) March 2022

Key in your enrollment number and submit

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

‘Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Apr - May 2022 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately,’ reads the official website.