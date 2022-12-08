Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here

NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here

board exams
Published on Dec 08, 2022 04:38 PM IST

NIOS Board Exams 2023 Class 10, 12 registration have started. Candidates can check the schedule below.

NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here
NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Board Exams 2023 schedule. The Class 10, 12 registration have already started and candidates who will appear for the examination to be conducted in April- May 2023 can check the schedule on the official site of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The registration for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams was started from December 1 and will end on January 10, 2023. For learners registered/ appeared in October-November 2022 examination registration will begin from December 26 to January 10, 2023. Candidates can apply with late fees of 100 per subject from January 11 to January 17, 2023.

The learners of Senior Secondary Course must ensure essential gap of two years from the year of passing the Secondary examination for the purpose of obtaining passing certificate. The requisite examination fee is to be paid only through online mode by visiting NIOS website: sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The examination fee is 250/- per subject and additional fee for Practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals is 120/- per subject. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.

Official Schedule Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios board exams
nios board exams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out