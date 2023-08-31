National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released date sheet or time table for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) final exams. Theory exams of these classes will be held in October-November while practical exams will take place in September. Learners can download these date sheets from sdmis.nios.ac.in. NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates announced, check date sheet on sdmis.nios.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Practical exams will take place on September 16, 20, 24 and 28, 2023.

Both Secondary and Senior Secondary theory papers will be held from October 3 to November 8.

NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023

Candidates can download admit cards from sdmis.nios.ac.in, mentions the notice on date sheet.

Results of both classes will likely be announced seven weeks from the last date of exam.

Marks sheet, certificates and migration or transfer certificates will be shared through AIs. In case of cancelled AIs, these documents will be sent to residential addresses of candidates, NIOS said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here