News / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates announced, check date sheet on sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates announced, check date sheet on sdmis.nios.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 31, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Learners can download these date sheets from sdmis.nios.ac.in.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released date sheet or time table for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) final exams. Theory exams of these classes will be held in October-November while practical exams will take place in September. Learners can download these date sheets from sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates announced, check date sheet on sdmis.nios.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NIOS Class 10, 12 exam dates announced, check date sheet on sdmis.nios.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Practical exams will take place on September 16, 20, 24 and 28, 2023.

Both Secondary and Senior Secondary theory papers will be held from October 3 to November 8.

NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023

Candidates can download admit cards from sdmis.nios.ac.in, mentions the notice on date sheet.

Results of both classes will likely be announced seven weeks from the last date of exam.

Marks sheet, certificates and migration or transfer certificates will be shared through AIs. In case of cancelled AIs, these documents will be sent to residential addresses of candidates, NIOS said.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out