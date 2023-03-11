NIOS class 10tha and 12th date sheets out at sdmis.nios.ac.in, timetable here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the NIOS class 10, and 12 date sheets for April 2023 for all Indian exam centres. The detailed date sheet is available on the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The public examination (theory) for secondary and senior secondary courses for April and May 2023 will start on April 6, 2023, to May 8, 2023. The result will be announced six weeks after the examination. The migration-cum-transfer certificate and the marksheet-cum-certificate will be issued by NIOS through their respective AIs.

Direct link to check the date sheet

NIOS class 10th and 12th date sheet: Know how to check

Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Notification tab

Next, click on “Notification for Theory Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2023 - All India Exam Centres”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.