NIOS hall tickets 2022 for Class 10th, 12th public exams released at nios.ac.in

NIOS hall tickets 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released hall tickets or admit cards for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) public examinations (theory) scheduled for April, 2022. Learners can go to nios.ac.in to download the admit cards.

To download NIOS hall ticket 2022, learners need to use their enrollment numbers. The institute has also released exam day instructions along with the hall tickets.

<strong>NIOS 10th, 12th public exams 2022 hall ticket direct link</strong>

Steps to download NIOS hall ticket 2022

Go to the direct link mentioned here. Or find and click on the link at nios.ac.in.

Enter your enrollment number and select ‘Hall Ticket for Theory Examination’.

Submit and download the NIOS admit card. Take a printout for future use.

For both Class 10 and Class 12, NIOS April public exams will be conducted from April 4 to 30.

The exams will be held on single shifts, starting at 2:30 pm.

Results of NIOS April 2022 public exams will likely be announced six weeks after the last date of the examination.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) provides education opportunities in open and distance learning (ODL) mode. Learners can enroll for ‘Open Basic Education (OBE) programme’, ‘Secondary Education Course’, ‘Senior Secondary Education Course’, ‘Vocational Education Courses’ or ‘Life Enrichment Programmes’ offered by the institute.