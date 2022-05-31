Home / Education / Board Exams / NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow
NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow

NIOS Public Exams 2022 registration for Class 10, 12 begins tomorrow. Candidates can check the details given below. 
NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow
NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow
Published on May 31, 2022 06:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration process for NIOS Public Exams 2022 from June 1, 2022 onwards. The registration process will begin for both Secondary or Class 10 and Senior Secondary or Class 12 exams. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

The registration process will close on June 30, 2022 for fresh learners and unsuccessful learners of previous examination. For learners registered or appeared in April/ May 2022 examination registration process will open on June 10 and will close on June 30, 2022.

For all learners with late fees, the registration process will open on July 1 and will close on July 10, 2022. For all learners with consolidated late fee, the registration process will open on July 11 and will close on July 20, 2022.

The public examination of NIOS for Class 10 and Class 12 is scheduled to be conducted during October- November 2022. The examination fees will be accepted through online mode only. The exam fee is 250/- per subject and additional fees for practical in subjects having theory and practical components is 120. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.

