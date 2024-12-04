NTA SWAYAM July 2024 admit cards released, here's how to download from exams.nta.ac.in/swayam

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the admit cards for SWAYAM July 2024 semester. Candidates who are taking the test can download the hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Check the steps to download the admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. (Reuters file image)

To download the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 admit cards, candidates will need to enter their application number or email ID and date of birth to log in.

Also read: NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam admit cards out at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam, here's direct link to download

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams: How to download admit cards

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card. Enter the credentials in the space provided and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Gautam Buddha University launches 10-day research methodology course, details here

In the official notice, the NTA also prescribed important guidelines for the candidates. These are as follows:

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, and is subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

2. The admit card will not be sent by post.

3. The admit card must not be mutilated or any entry be changed by the candidates.

4. The issuance of the admit card will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility. It shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of certification process.

5. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams are will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2024. The examination will be held in two sessions - the first session will begin from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas the second session will start from 3 PM and end at 6 PM.

Also read: NTET 2024 results released at exams.nta.ac.in, download scorecard via direct link

NTA SWAYAM July semester examination registrations concluded on November 4, 2024a, and payment of online application fee could be paid till November 4, up to 11:50 PM.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM.