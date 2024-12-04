Gautam Buddha University launches 10-day research methodology course, details here

The Gautam Buddha University launched its 10-day research methodology course on December 3, 2024. The course, which will be conducted till December 13, 2024, is sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi. The research methodology course was inaugurated on December 3, 2024 in presence of distinguished guests.

The inaugural function was attended by a host of dignitaries including Prof. R.K. Sinha (Vice Chancellor of GBU), Prof. D.K. Madaan, (Punjabi University, Patiala), Prof. N.P. Melkania (Dean Academics), Dr. Indu Uprety (Dean, SoM), Prof. Shweta Anand (Course Director), and Dr. Varsha Dixit (Course Co-Director).

The course aims to focus on the integration of AI in research, according to a press statement issued by the university.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Shweta Anand, Course Director, stated that the research methodology course is an invaluable opportunity for scholars to refine their research skills and broaden their understanding of advanced methodologies.

“We are thrilled to bring together experts from across India to share their knowledge and expertise,” she added.

Prof. R.K. Sinha, Vice Chancellor of Gautam Buddha University, said that the program underscores GBU's commitment to academic excellence and research.

“With the support of ICSSR, we aim to provide an enriching learning experience for the participants from all over the country,” Prof Sinha stated.

Likewise, Prof. D.K.Madaan highlighted the role of GDP in the Indian Economy, the importance of sustainable development, and role of research in policy formulation.

The vote of thanks was given by Dr. Varsha Dixit, co-course Director of the workshop.

The course is being conducted at Gautam Buddha University’s modern campus in Greater Noida, which boasts state-of-the-art facilities for both learning and interaction.