GIC Recruitment: Registration for 110 Assistant Manager vacancies begins at gicre.in

General Insurance Corporation of India has started the registration process for 110 Assistant Manager (scale 1 officer) vacancies. Graduates and postgraduates can apply for these vacancies at gicre.in. The application deadline is December 19. GIC Recruitment: Apply for 110 Assistant Manager vacancies

GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Online registration commences on: December 4

Last date to apply: December 19.

Tentative Date of online examination: January 5, 2025

Admit cards: 7 days before the exam

Online pre-recruitment training for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates: To be announced later

GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Vacancies

Stream Number of vacancies Qualifications Desirable General 18 Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates Post Graduation/MBA Legal 9 Bachelor’s degree in law recognized by Bar council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. LLM/Experience/Civil/Cyb er HR 6 Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates AND Post Graduation in HRM / Personnel Management` Engineering 5 (Marine - 1, Aeronautical –1, Mechanical – 1, Civil – 1, Electrical-1) Bachelor’s degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Civil / Aeronautical / Marine / Mechanical / Electrical with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates M.E/M.Tech/MS /Experience in respective stream IT 22 B.E/B.Tech in computer science/information technology/Electronics & Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates. OR Any Graduate with minimum 60% marks for General and OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST category candidates AND master's in computer application with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates Post Graduation/Experience in IT projects in respective fields. Certification in Cyber Security/ Information Security Systems and Control/ Information Security Audit, Ethical Hacking from reputed institutions. Experience in Information Security field, preferably in Public Sector Undertaking/BFSI/Insuranc e Industry Actuary 10 Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should have passed minimum 7 papers of Institute of Actuaries Society of India or Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, London out of which CS2 is compulsory. Insurance 20 Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree/diploma in General Insurance/ Risk Management/ Life Insurance/ FIII/ FCII Medical (MBBS) 2 MBBS degree with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. The candidate must be registered with Indian Medical Association Further the candidates should have finished internship under MBBS degree on or before 01-11-2024 Finance 18 B.Com. with 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates from a recognized University MBA Finance / CFA / CA / CMA / M.Com

GIC Assistant Manager: Direct link to apply

A candidate can apply for one stream only. In the case of multiple applications, only the last application will be considered valid.

For further information, check the notification here.