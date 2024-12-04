GIC Recruitment: Registration for 110 Assistant Manager vacancies begins at gicre.in
Graduates and postgraduates can apply for these vacancies at gicre.in. The application deadline is December 19.
General Insurance Corporation of India has started the registration process for 110 Assistant Manager (scale 1 officer) vacancies. Graduates and postgraduates can apply for these vacancies at gicre.in. The application deadline is December 19.
GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Important dates
Online registration commences on: December 4
Last date to apply: December 19.
Tentative Date of online examination: January 5, 2025
Admit cards: 7 days before the exam
Online pre-recruitment training for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates: To be announced later
Also read: Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 253 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in
GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Vacancies
|Stream
|Number of vacancies
|Qualifications
|Desirable
|General
|18
|Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates
|Post Graduation/MBA
|Legal
|9
|Bachelor’s degree in law recognized by Bar council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates.
|LLM/Experience/Civil/Cyb er
|HR
|6
|Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates AND Post Graduation in HRM / Personnel Management`
|Engineering
|5 (Marine - 1, Aeronautical –1, Mechanical – 1, Civil – 1, Electrical-1)
|Bachelor’s degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Civil / Aeronautical / Marine / Mechanical / Electrical with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates
|M.E/M.Tech/MS /Experience in respective stream
|IT
|22
|B.E/B.Tech in computer science/information technology/Electronics & Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates. OR Any Graduate with minimum 60% marks for General and OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST category candidates AND master's in computer application with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates
|Post Graduation/Experience in IT projects in respective fields. Certification in Cyber Security/ Information Security Systems and Control/ Information Security Audit, Ethical Hacking from reputed institutions. Experience in Information Security field, preferably in Public Sector Undertaking/BFSI/Insuranc e Industry
|Actuary
|10
|Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should have passed minimum 7 papers of Institute of Actuaries Society of India or Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, London out of which CS2 is compulsory.
|Insurance
|20
|Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree/diploma in General Insurance/ Risk Management/ Life Insurance/ FIII/ FCII
|Medical (MBBS)
|2
|MBBS degree with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. The candidate must be registered with Indian Medical Association Further the candidates should have finished internship under MBBS degree on or before 01-11-2024
|Finance
|18
|B.Com. with 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates from a recognized University
|MBA Finance / CFA / CA / CMA / M.Com
GIC Assistant Manager: Direct link to apply
A candidate can apply for one stream only. In the case of multiple applications, only the last application will be considered valid.
Also read: Karnataka Bank invites applications for Customer Service Associates, details inside
For further information, check the notification here.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News