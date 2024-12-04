Menu Explore
GIC Recruitment: Registration for 110 Assistant Manager vacancies begins at gicre.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 04, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Graduates and postgraduates can apply for these vacancies at gicre.in. The application deadline is December 19.

General Insurance Corporation of India has started the registration process for 110 Assistant Manager (scale 1 officer) vacancies. Graduates and postgraduates can apply for these vacancies at gicre.in. The application deadline is December 19.

GIC Recruitment: Apply for 110 Assistant Manager vacancies
GIC Recruitment: Apply for 110 Assistant Manager vacancies

GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Online registration commences on: December 4

Last date to apply: December 19.

Tentative Date of online examination: January 5, 2025

Admit cards: 7 days before the exam

Online pre-recruitment training for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates: To be announced later

GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Vacancies

StreamNumber of vacanciesQualificationsDesirable
General 18Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidatesPost Graduation/MBA
Legal9Bachelor’s degree in law recognized by Bar council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates.LLM/Experience/Civil/Cyb er
HR6Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates AND Post Graduation in HRM / Personnel Management` 
Engineering5 (Marine - 1, Aeronautical –1, Mechanical – 1, Civil – 1, Electrical-1) Bachelor’s degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Civil / Aeronautical / Marine / Mechanical / Electrical with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidatesM.E/M.Tech/MS /Experience in respective stream
IT22B.E/B.Tech in computer science/information technology/Electronics & Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates. OR Any Graduate with minimum 60% marks for General and OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST category candidates AND master's in computer application with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidatesPost Graduation/Experience in IT projects in respective fields. Certification in Cyber Security/ Information Security Systems and Control/ Information Security Audit, Ethical Hacking from reputed institutions. Experience in Information Security field, preferably in Public Sector Undertaking/BFSI/Insuranc e Industry
Actuary10 Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should have passed minimum 7 papers of Institute of Actuaries Society of India or Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, London out of which CS2 is compulsory. 
Insurance20Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree/diploma in General Insurance/ Risk Management/ Life Insurance/ FIII/ FCII 
Medical (MBBS)2MBBS degree with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. The candidate must be registered with Indian Medical Association Further the candidates should have finished internship under MBBS degree on or before 01-11-2024 
Finance18B.Com. with 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates from a recognized UniversityMBA Finance / CFA / CA / CMA / M.Com

GIC Assistant Manager: Direct link to apply

A candidate can apply for one stream only. In the case of multiple applications, only the last application will be considered valid.

For further information, check the notification here.

