Karnataka Bank invites applications for Customer Service Associates, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 27, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Interested candidates can submit their online applications on the official website at karnatakabank.com by November 30, 2024.

Karnataka Bank is inviting applications from interested individuals to join as Customer Service Associates to be positioned at its Branches/Offices located across India.

Candidates who are selected will have to undergo an ‘Induction Training Programme’ at the Bank’s Staff Training College, Mangaluru or any other place as decided by the Bank at their own cost. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Candidates who are selected will have to undergo an 'Induction Training Programme' at the Bank's Staff Training College, Mangaluru or any other place as decided by the Bank at their own cost. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Interested candidates can submit their online applications on the official website at karnatakabank.com by November 30, 2024.

Candidates who are selected will have to undergo an ‘Induction Training Programme’ at the Bank’s Staff Training College, Mangaluru or any other place as decided by the Bank at their own cost. They will be on probation for six months. On satisfactory completion of the probationary period, his/her services will be confirmed, subject to the rules and regulations of the Bank, mentioned the notification.

Selected candidates will be required to execute an Undertaking to work for a minimum period of three years failing which they are required to pay the liquidated damages as may be prescribed in the appointment offer.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Candidates need to be graduates in any discipline from a University/Institution/Board recognized by the Government of India/UGC/other Government regulatory Bodies.
  • Candidates should be Graduates as of 01-11-2024.
  • The age limit for the candidates is 26 years as of 01-11-2024 [Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-11-1998].
  • The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Application Fee:

General/Unreserved/OBC/Others - 700/- plus Applicable Taxes

SC/ST candidates - 600/- plus Applicable Taxes

For more information, visit the official website.

Tentative Date of Examination - 15-12-2024

