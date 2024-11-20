Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 253 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India has invited applications for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in the organization. Central Bank of India Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 253 posts

The last date to apply for the post is till December 3, 2024. The online examination will be held on December 14, 2024 and the tentative date of interview is second week of January 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

SC IV – CM: 10 posts

SC III – SM: 56 posts

SC II – MGR: 162 posts

SC I – AM: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their educational qualifications and age limits through the detailed notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be through on-line platform test/ Scenario based test and personal interview.

Developer: The exam will be an online coding test for approximately three and half hours with the first half hour for working on paper (without computers) and the next 3 hours for coding on computers.

For remaining posts: The Objective (MCQ) type test will be conducted using OMR sheets and the OBRIC system. There will be 50 objective-type questions, and the test will last 2 hours. There will be no negative marks. The test will be available in English.

Application Fee

The application fee for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates is ₹175/- +GST and for all other candidates, the application fee is ₹850/-+GST. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Central Bank of India.