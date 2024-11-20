IDBI JAM, AAO Recruitment 2024 notification out, application window opens tomorrow

The Industrial Development Bank of India, IDBI, has released the recruitment notification for 500 Junior Assistant Managers (JAM) vacancies and 100 Specialist-Agri Asset Officers (AAO) vacancies. The application link will be opened on Thursday, November 21, 2024. IDBI JAM, AAO Recruitment 2024: Notification out, check details on eligibility, selection process and more.

Eligible candidates interested in applying for the JAM, AAO posts can submit their applications on the official website at idbibank.in.

As per the official notification, the deadline to submit the applications is November 30, 2024, and the examination will be held tentatively between December 2024 and January 2025.

“The exact date of Online Test would be updated on the Bank’s website (Career section) and call letter. Any individual mails/ communications sent by the candidates shall not be entertained by the Bank,” stated the notification.

Eligibility criteria:

IDBI bank states that candidates will necessarily produce the relevant documents concerning category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, work experience, physical disability, domicile certificate (for self), language proficiency etc. in original along with a photocopy in support of their identity and eligibility.

Additionally, no change of category/zone of choice, and any other details (email id, contact number, etc.) will be permitted at any stage after registration of the online application.

The detailed eligibility is given in the table:

PARAMETER JAM, GRADE ‘O’ (GENERALIST) AAO, GRADE ‘O’ (SPECIALIST) AGE Minimum: 20 years & Maximum: 25 years

*Candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2 , 1999 and not later than October 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive) EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. 4 years degree ( B.Sc/B Tech/B.E) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Agriculture engineering, Fishery Science/Engineering, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary science, Forestry, Dairy Science/Technology, Food Science/technology, Pisciculture, Agro Forestry, Sericulture from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC. MINIMUM PASSING PERCENTAGE Minimum 60% for General, EWS and OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) or equivalent CGPA/OGPA. COMPUTER LITERACY Candidates are expected to have proficiency in computers/ IT related aspects.

It may be mentioned here that there is a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen).

Selection procedure

The selection process comprises an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI), and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

Additionally, the bank will decide on the minimum qualifying marks (sectional/aggregate) based on the available vacancies. However, each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each section of the OT and secure a minimum total score to be considered shortlisted for an interview.,

The minimum cut-offs will be decided by the Bank and candidates shortlisted for interview.

Structure of exam

There will be four sections and an additional section for AAO. These include:

Name of the test No. of Questions Maximum marks Time allotted for each Test (in minutes) Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 60 40 English Language 40 40 20 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 35 General/Economy/Banking Awareness/ Computer/IT 60 60 25 Additional section for AAO only Professional Knowledge 60 60 45

Candidates must be aware that there will be a penalty for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

The official notification is given here.