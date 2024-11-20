OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: Registration for 324 posts begins on November 27 at ossc.gov.in, notice here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will begin the registration process for OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 on November 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level can find the direct link through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: Registration for 324 posts begins on November 27

This recruitment drive will fill up 324 Group C posts in the organization. The last date to apply is December 26, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

UR: 188 posts

SEBC: 2 posts

SC: 60 posts

ST: 74 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker post should have completed +2 Science or +2 Vocational course in Agriculture related subject, i.e., Crop Production (CP)/ Horticulture/ Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery (PDFM) from any of the recognized board/ council of Institution. The age limit should be between 21 to 38 years as on 01.01.2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three stages: Stage 1 is the preliminary examination, Stage 2 is the main written examination, and Stage 3 is certificate verification.

There will be a penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by the candidate in examinations consisting of multiple-choice questions. The quantum of penalty/ negative marking will be ¼ of total mark for each wrong answer in case of questions having 4 options, 1/3 of total mark for each wrong answer in case of questions having 3 options so on and so forth.

The merit list of the candidates who are found suitable in certificate verification shall be prepared in order of merit, category-wise, equal to the vacancies advertised, based on their marks secured in the main written examination.

Examination Fee

The examination fee has been exempted for all categories of candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSC.

