IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today for 1000 posts at idbibank.in, direct link here

IDBI Bank will close the registration process for Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) posts on November 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1000 posts in the organization. IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: Last date apply today for 1000 posts, link here

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have a graduation degree from a recognized university in any discipline from a University recognized/ approved by the Government / Govt. Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC, etc. Candidates should be between 20 to 25 years of age to apply for the post. The candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2, 1999 and not later than October 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive).

IDBI ESO Recruitment 2024: How to apply online

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ESO post link.

Now you will get the apply online link.

Click on that and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹250/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges) and rs 1050/- for all other candidates (application fees and intimation charges). The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.