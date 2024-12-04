NTET 2024 results released at exams.nta.ac.in, download scorecard via direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the National Teacher Eligibility Test or NTET 2024. Candidates who took the examination can download their scorecards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/. NTET 2024 results released at exams.nta.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Notably, the examination was conducted on November 19 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test centres across the country. As per the NTA, NTET - 2024 examination was conducted at 43 Centres in 13 Cities.

Also read: IBPS SO prelims results 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to download and other details here

The medium of the Question Paper was English and Hindi.

The official notice states, “NTA displayed the Answer Keys and Recorded Responses of candidates from 23 November 2023 to 25 November 2024 and invited challenges through Public Notice. 339 Answer Key Challenges were received out of which 81 were the unique challenges. 2 questions were Dropped.”

“The challenges were placed before the concerned Subject Experts for review. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the Final Answer Key were prepared which was used in preparing the Result of - NTET– 2024,” the notice further added.

Also read: SSC CHT admit card 2024 today, where and how to download it

As per the results, a total of 8701 candidates registered for the examination out of which 7578 appeared.

Also read: IIM CAT 2024 answer key out, here's how to download at iimcat.ac.in

NTET 2024 results: Here's how to scorecard

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NTET On the home page, click on the link to download the NTET 2024 scorecard. Enter your credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit. Your NTET 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidaets are advised to visit the offical website of NTA.