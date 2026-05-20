Odisha Board 12th Result 2026: CHSE Odisha Class 12 results declared at digilocker.gov.in, direct link here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared the Odisha Board 12th Result 2026 on May 20. Candidates who have appeared for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in and on results.odisha.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates Odisha Board 12th Result 2026: CHSE Odisha Class 12 results declared at results.odisha.gov.in, direct link here (HT)

Direct link to check Class 12 result here

The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts have been announced.

The Class 12 board exam was held from February 18 to March 25, 2026. The exam was conducted in a single shift, 10 am to 1 pm.

The Board has announced the results at the press conference. The Board officials conducted the press conference where results were declared. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers, gender wise details and other information was also shared.

Direct link to check Odisha Board 12th Result 2026

Odisha Board 12th Result 2026: How to check All appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in and on results.odisha.gov.in.

2. Click on Odisha Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.