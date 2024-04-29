 PSEB 12th Result 2024 Date: Punjab Board Class 12 result tomorrow - Hindustan Times
PSEB 12th Result 2024 Date: Punjab Board Class 12 result tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2024 05:23 PM IST

The Punjab board Class 12 results will be shared in a press conference, and the direct link to check marks will be shared with students a day later, on May 1.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare its Class 12 final examination results tomorrow, April 29, in the morning. A board official has told HT that the result is expected at around 4 pm.

PSEB 12th result 2024 tomorrow

The Punjab board Class 12 results will be shared in a press conference, and the direct link to check marks will be shared with students a day later, on May 1, the official said.

The board will reveal the names of Science, Arts and Commerce toppers, along with pass percentages and other details in the press conference.

When available, students can check their scores by following these steps:

How to check PSEB Punjab board 12th results:

  • Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
  • Open the results tab.
  • Select your class.
  • The PSEB result website will open.
  • Open the Class 12 result link.
  • Login with your roll number or name.
  • Check the Punjab board Class 12 result.

Last year, the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Results were announced on May 24 and the result link was activated on May 25.

In the last yeaer’s results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.47 per cent.

Gender-wise, girls recorded a better pass percentage of 95.14 per cent compared to boys’ 90.25 per cent. For transgender candidates, the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

This year, the Punjab board held its Class 12 final exams from February 13 to March 30.

Punjab School Education Board’s Class 10th final exam results were released on April 18.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 12th Result 2024 Date: Punjab Board Class 12 result tomorrow
