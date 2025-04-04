PSEB Class 8 Result 2025: Punjab Board 8th results out, check pass percentage & toppers list here

The Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 on April 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live Updates PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 out, check pass percentage & toppers list here

This year, a total of 290471 candidates from 10471 schools appeared in the examination, out of which 282627 passed. The overall pass percentage of this result is 97.30%.

Puneet Verma, student of Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, A-225, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Model Town, Hoshiarpur secured first position by securing 100 percent marks.

Punjab Board 8th Result 2025: PSEB Class 8 results declared, direct link here

Navjot Kaur, a student of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhia, Faridkot, secured second place with 100 percent marks.

Navjot Kaur, a student of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Channan Ke (Adda Nath Di Khui), Amritsar, secured third position with 99.83 percent marks.

As per the rules of the Punjab School Education Board, the younger examinee is given a higher rank in merit after securing equal marks.

PSEB 8th Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 8 results declared at pseb.ac.in, here's how to check

The Class 8 board examination in the state was started on February 19 and ended on March 7, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm on all days.

PSEB Class 8 Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 board examination in the state can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 8th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, the Punjab Board Class 8 result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage of the PSEB Class 8 exams recorded was 98.31%. A total number of 291917 students appeared in the exam, out of which, 286987 had passed.

The pass percentage of boys was 97.84%, and pass percentage of girls was 98.83%. The Board had announced the toppers. Harnoorpreet Kaur, Bathinda (600/600 marks) topped the exam, Gurleen Kaur, Amritsar (598 marks) stood second and Armandeep Singh, Sangrur (597 marks) on third spot. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.