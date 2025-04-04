PSEB 8th Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 8 results declared at pseb.ac.in, here's how to check

The Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 8th Result 2025 on April 4, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 8 examination can check their results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live Updates PSEB 8th Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 8 results declared at pseb.ac.in

The Class 8 board examination commenced on February 19 and concluded on March 7, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm on all days.

PSEB 8th Result 2025: How to check

To check the Class 8 board results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 8th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2024, the PSEB 8th result was announced on April 30. The overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 8 exams recorded was 98.31%. The pass percentage of boys was 97.84%, whereas girls secured 98.83%. Besides, a total number of 29,1,917 students appeared in the exam, out of which, 28,6,987 had passed. Harnoorpreet Kaur, Bathinda (600/600 marks) topped the exam, Gurleen Kaur, Amritsar (598 marks) stood second and Armandeep Singh, Sangrur (597 marks) on third spot. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.