The Punjab School Education Board declared the PSEB 8th Result 2025 on April 4, 2025. The Class 5 result was announced at 3.30 pm today. Candidates can check the results directly on the PSEB official website at pseb.ac.in. The result link will also be available on third-party result websites. PSEB 8th Result 2025 Live Updates Punjab Board 8th Result 2025: PSEB Class 8 results declared, direct link here

This year the Class 8 board examination in the state commenced on February 19 and ended on March 7, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 11 am to 2.15 pm on all days. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination.

Punjab Board 8th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 8 board examination in the state can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB 8th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, the Punjab Board Class 8 result was declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage of the PSEB Class 8 exams recorded was 98.31%. A total number of 291917 students appeared in the exam, out of which, 286987 had passed.

The pass percentage of boys was 97.84%, and the pass percentage of girls was 98.83%. The Board had announced the toppers. Harnoorpreet Kaur, Bathinda (600/600 marks) topped the exam, Gurleen Kaur, Amritsar (598 marks) stood second and Armandeep Singh, Sangrur (597 marks) on third spot. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.