Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

PSEB Syllabus 2025: Punjab Board class 1 to 12 subject wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 02, 2025 09:20 AM IST

PSEB Syllabus 2025 for class 1 to 12 has been released. The syllabus has been released subject wise. 

Punjab School Education Board has released the subject-wise syllabus for classes 1 to 12. Students, parents, and guardians can download the complete syllabus for all classes through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Syllabus 2025: Punjab Board class 1 to 12 subject wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in, check here
PSEB Syllabus 2025: Punjab Board class 1 to 12 subject wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in, check here

The Board has released subject wise syllabus for class 1 to 4 and class 6 and 7 together. Class 5, Class 8, Class 9, Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 subject wise syllabus are released seperately. Along with this, PSEB has also released English Practical (instructions, Audios and worksheets) on the website.

Direct link to download PSEB Syllabus 2025

PSEB Syllabus 2025: How to check 

To download the subject wise syllabus, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on syllabus link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on syllabus 2025-26 link.

4. Now click on the class and the subject for the syllabus.

5. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the syllabus.

6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / PSEB Syllabus 2025: Punjab Board class 1 to 12 subject wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in, check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On