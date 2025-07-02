Punjab School Education Board has released the subject-wise syllabus for classes 1 to 12. Students, parents, and guardians can download the complete syllabus for all classes through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Syllabus 2025: Punjab Board class 1 to 12 subject wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in, check here

The Board has released subject wise syllabus for class 1 to 4 and class 6 and 7 together. Class 5, Class 8, Class 9, Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 subject wise syllabus are released seperately. Along with this, PSEB has also released English Practical (instructions, Audios and worksheets) on the website.

PSEB Syllabus 2025: How to check

To download the subject wise syllabus, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on syllabus link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on syllabus 2025-26 link.

4. Now click on the class and the subject for the syllabus.

5. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the syllabus.

6. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.