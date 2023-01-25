Punjab PSEB 5th and 8th Exam 2023 datesheet released at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board has released Punjab PSEB 5th and 8th Exam 2023 datesheet. The timetable for primary and middle class board exam can be downloaded by appearing candidates on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, Class 5 annual examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 6, 2023 and Class 8 annual exam will commence on February 25 and will conclude on March 21, 2023. Both Class 5 and Class 8 examinations will begin at 10 am on each day.

The practical examinations for Class 5 will be conducted from March 20 to March 22, 2023 and Class 8 practical examinations will be conducted from March 22 to April 3, 2023.

Punjab PSEB 5th and 8th Exam 2023: How to download datesheet

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab PSEB 5th and 8th Exam 2023 datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

If needed keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Datesheet of Punjab PSEB 5th and 8th Exam 2023