Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Rajasthan Board 10th result 2021 out: List of websites to check RBSE marks
board exams

Rajasthan Board 10th result 2021 out: List of websites to check RBSE marks

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 has been announced on July 30, 2021. RBSE Class 10 result can be checked on HT Portal along with other websites. List of websites is given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021:List of websites to check RBSE Class 10 results(HT file)

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. RBSE Class 10 Results can be checked on the official site of RBSE and other websites as well. Students need to keep their admit card handy to be able to check scores.

The Class 10 result has been announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference. This year around 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. The list of websites to check Class 10 result is given below.

Check result on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: List of websites

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

HT Portal

The result link will be available in all these websites mentioned above soon after the declaration of Class 10 results. Candidates will have to enter the roll number and date of birth to check the result.

The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. The Board has followed 45:25:10 formula to prepare the Secondary exam result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan board rbse rbse results rbse rajasthan

Related Stories

board exams

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: BSER Class 10 result declared, steps to check

UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:18 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP