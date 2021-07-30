Rajasthan Board 10th result 2021 out: List of websites to check RBSE marks

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 on July 30, 2021. RBSE Class 10 Results can be checked on the official site of RBSE and other websites as well. Students need to keep their admit card handy to be able to check scores.

The Class 10 result has been announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference. This year around 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. The list of websites to check Class 10 result is given below.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: List of websites

• rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

• rajresults.nic.in

The result link will be available in all these websites mentioned above soon after the declaration of Class 10 results. Candidates will have to enter the roll number and date of birth to check the result.

The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared. The Board has followed 45:25:10 formula to prepare the Secondary exam result.