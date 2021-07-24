Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2021: How to check 12th result on HT Portal

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th result 2021 will be declared in a short while. Candidates can go through the steps to check the result on HT Portal for Science, Commerce and Arts below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2021: How to check 12th result on HT Portal(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will announce Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. The Class 12 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of RBSE at 4 pm. Candidates can also check the result on HT Portal where the result link will be available soon after the declaration of results.

Around 9.5 lakh students are waiting to check their results on the official site of RBSE, the result site of RBSE on rajresults.nic.in and on HT Portal. To check the result on HT Portal, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

Direct link to check result on HT Portal

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th result 2021: How to check Arts result

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link for Arts available on the page

• Select the subject for which you want to check scores

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th result 2021: How to check Commerce result

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link for Commerce available on the page

• Select the subject for which you want to check scores

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th result 2021: How to check Science result

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link for Science available on the page

• Select the subject for which you want to check scores

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year Class 12 exams in the state was cancelled by the Rajasthan government due to rise on COVID19 cases across the country. Later to assess the students of Class 12 they released the evaluation criteria. The results have been prepared on the basis of the evaluation criteria released.

