Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released RBSE 10th, 12thSupply Exam 2025 timetable. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination can check the exam schedule on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th, 12th Supply Exam 2025 timetable released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check schedule here(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination will be held on August 6, 7 and 8, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.

RBSE 10th, 12th Supply Exam 2025 timetable: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the exam schedule by following these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RBSE 10th, 12th Supply Exam 2025 timetable link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year's RBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 28, 2025. A total of 10,16,963 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 1071460 candidates appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 93.60%. The boys' pass percentage is 93.16%, and the girls' pass percentage is 94.08%.

Class 12 result was announced on May 20, 2025. This year, the pass percentage in Arts stream has been recorded at 96.88 %, whereas 97.73% has been registered in Science stream. In Commerce, the pass percentage has been recorded at 98.95%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE.