RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 on July 24: List of websites to check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) would release the class 12 science, arts and commerce result on July 24, the Department of Education, Rajasthan state government has informed. The RBSE class 12 result will be available at 4 pm. The RBSE result will be available on the official website of the Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE result will also be available on HT result portal.

RBSE 12th result will also be available on the result portal rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th result 2021 websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/EXAM2021/Exam2021.htm

https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/rajasthan-board-rbse-bser-result

This year, the class 12th result will be announced for all the three streams on the same day. Last year, the RBSE class 12 science result was released on July 8, class 12 commerce result was released on July 13 and the RBSE 12th arts result was released on July 21.

This year the Class 12 exams for all streams was cancelled by the state government due to COVID-19 pandemic. Many state boards and CBSE and CISCE had cancelled the board exams keeping the safety of students first.

The RBSE has evaluated class 12 students on the basis their previous performance. As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 will be assessed based on their Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks will be given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be given.

