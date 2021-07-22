Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Date: RBSE Class 12 result releasing on July 24

Board of Secondary Education has announced Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 Date. The RBSE Class 12 result will be declared on July 24, 2021. The Class 12 result for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science will be declared at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for the exam can check their result on BSER on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result will be announced by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at 4 pm. The Department of Education, Rajasthan has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Dated 24th July 2021 at 4 PM Education Minister Shri @GovindDotasra class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream result will be released. During this, the Chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Dr. D.P. Jaroli will also be present.”

This year the Class 12 exams for all streams was cancelled by the state government. The evaluation criteria was released by the Board later. As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 will be assessed based on their Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks will be given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be given.

This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The results can also be checked on rajresults.nic.in.