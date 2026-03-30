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    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results date and time awaited

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Mar 30, 2026 10:50:11 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results for all streams to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results date and time awaited
    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results date and time awaited

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will likely announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 soon. The Class 12 board results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Ahead of the declaration of the results, the RBSE 12th result date and time will be announced. The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts are expected to be declared together.

    The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.

    More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, how to check and other details.

    ...Read More

    The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.

    More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, how to check and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 30, 2026 10:50:11 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    Mar 30, 2026 10:47:30 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check?

    Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 link available on home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:43:41 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:41:25 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam papers

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:38:18 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam held in single shift

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:35:16 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam dates

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:32:34 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time to be announced

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the declaration of the results, the RBSE 12th result date and time will be announced.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:28:04 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results to be declared together

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts are expected to be declared together.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:24:10 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Mar 30, 2026 10:19:56 AM IST

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the Class 12 results all streams have not been announced yet.

    News education board exams RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results date and time awaited
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