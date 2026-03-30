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RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results date and time awaited

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will likely announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 soon. The Class 12 board results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Ahead of the declaration of the results, the RBSE 12th result date and time will be announced. The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts are expected to be declared together. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education. More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, how to check and other details. ...Read More

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education. More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, how to check and other details.