RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results date and time awaited
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results for all streams to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) will likely announce the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 soon. The Class 12 board results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Ahead of the declaration of the results, the RBSE 12th result date and time will be announced. The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts are expected to be declared together....Read More
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.
More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, how to check and other details.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check?
Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 link available on home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination including all three streams.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam papers
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam held in single shift
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with Psychology paper and concluded with Physical Education.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam dates
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time to be announced
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the declaration of the results, the RBSE 12th result date and time will be announced.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results to be declared together
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts are expected to be declared together.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 12 results?
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the Class 12 results all streams have not been announced yet.