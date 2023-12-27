TBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2024 released at tbse.tripura.gov.in, check here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the date sheet for the Tripura Board Class 10, and 12 board exams 2024. According to the date sheet released by the Board, the class 10th examination will be conducted from March 2 to March 23, 2024. The class 12th or Higher Secondary examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 30, 2024. Canididates can check the detailed examination schedule through the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Class 10 exams from March 2 to March 23, 2024; Class 12 exams from March 1 to March 30, 2024(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

The Tripura Board class 10 and class 12th examinations will commence at 12 noon. All board exams for classes 10 and 12, except language and vocational, will conclude at 3:15 p.m. The Language and Vocational exam will conclude at 1:15 pm.

The Class 10, and 12 datesheet 2024 for Madrasa Alim and Madrasa Fazil has also been released by the Tripura board. Exams for TBSE Madrasa Alim Class 10 in 2024 are scheduled to take place from March 2, 2024, to March 23, 2024. The TBSE Madrasa Fazil Class 12 exams for arts students will commence from March 1, 2024, to March 22, 2024. The TBSE Madrasa Fazil class 12 exam for theology will be held from March 1 to March 23.

Candidates can check the detailed date sheet below: