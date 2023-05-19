TN DGE to announce SSLC, +1 HSC results 2023 today

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSE or Class 11 final exam results today, May 19. As per information shown on the official website, SSLC results will be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm. TN SSLC, +1 result 2023 live updates.

TN SSLC, +1 HSC results 2023 today

Here’s a list of website where students can check their marks:

Where to check TN SSLC and +1 results 2023

Tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

How to check TN SSLC, +1 results 2023

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in. On the home page, open the link for SSLC or plus one result 2023, as required. Enter your login details and submit. Check and download your TN SSLC, +1 result. Take a printout of the page, if required.

Earlier this month, TN DGE had announced Class 12 or HSE plus two results. Of the total 8,03,385 students who took the test, 7,55,451 students have been announced pass, taking the overall pass percentage to 94.03%.