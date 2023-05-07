TN Plus Two 12th Result 2023 Live: TNDGE +2 HSC results tomorrow

TN Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) will announce plus two or HSC or Class 12 results tomorrow, May 8, at 9:30 am. Students can check TN +2 result 2023 from official websites, once it is announced.

Official websites for TN plus two results are: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister of School Education will announce these results at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.

To check results online, candidates have to use their roll number and date of birth. Results will also be provided via registered mobile numbers of students. Follow all the latest updates below.