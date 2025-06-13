Tripura board declares top-ten merit list of 10th, 12th exams, pass percentages hiked after self-inspection, review

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) on Friday announced the top ten rank-holders of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, nearly 1.5 months after declaring the board results with only pass percentage. Tripura board declares top-ten merit list of 10th, 12th exams(Hindustan Times)

Earlier on April 30, the TBSE declared results of both Class 10 and 12 that recorded 86.53% and 79. 29% pass percentages respectively. However, after self-inspection and review results, the pass percentage of Class 10 rose to above 87% and for Class 12, it was 81%, informed TBSE president Dr. Dhananjoy Gan Choudhury.

Speaking to the reporters at TBSE office, Gan Choudhury stated that total 25 students got positions in the top ten merit list of Class 10 and another 20 students in top ten merit list of Class 12.

This year, a total of 29,670 candidates including 13,861 males and 15,809 females appeared for the Class 10 board examinations and total 21,506 candidates including 9,920 males and 11,586 females appeared for Class 12 board examinations.

Last year, a total of 33739 Class 10 students and 25,350 students of Class 12 appeared for the board examinations.

While declaring Class 12 toppers, TBSE chief stated that Joydip Rudra Paul from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School bagged the first position in Class 12 examination by scoring total 493 marks in Humanities.

Saptadipa Nath, a student of PM Shri Dharmanagar Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, scored a total of 492 marks from the Science stream to secure second position.

The third position was jointly secured by

Eshita Sen from PM Shri Jolaibari M.M Girls' Higher Secondary School and Rakteem Debnath from Prachya Bharati Higher Secondary School who scored total 490 marks in Humanities.

Tanusree Saha from Kalamchowra Higher Secondary School secured a total of 489 marks in the Humanities stream to secure fourth position.

Anamika Debnath ( Humanities) from Icharbil Higher Secondary School, Kriti Dey ( Science) from Belonia Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Arnab Basak ( Science) from Sabroom Higher Secondary School and Tapas Dey

( Humanities) from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School came fifth with total 488 marks.

Trisha Das, student of Humanities from Palatana Higher Secondary School scored total 487 to get sixth position.

Swarnali Debnath ( Science) from PM Shri Dharmanagar Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Trisha Paul ( Humanities) from Hrishyamukh Higher Secondary School and Taniya Khatun ( Humanities) from Lakshmicherra Ramkrishna Higher Secondary School came seventh by getting total 486 marks.

Deepa Sarkar from Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Higher Secondary School, Mitu Nath from Avangchara Higher Secondary School, Reshmi Roy from Gandhigram Higher Secondary School and Munni Begam from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School came eighth by scoring total 485 marks. All of them are from Humanities stream.

Debalina Debnath from Ganki Higher Secondary School and Karan Karmakar from PM Shri Kamini Kumar Singha Memorial Higher Secondary School secured ninth position with total 484 marks in Humanities.

Priya Saha from Shalgara Higher Secondary School secured tenth position with total 483 marks in Humanities .

TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey, while announcing names of Class 10 toppers, said that Antariksha Paul from Belonia Vidyapith Higher Secondary School stood first by scoring total 490 marks.

Ramkrishna Vivekananda Vidyamandir's Indrani Bhowmik who scored total 489 marks, got the second position.

Sumit Debnath from Vivekananda Shishu Niketan and Amit Das from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan came third with total 488 marks.

Deepjoy Paul from Mirza Higher Secondary School came fourth by scoring total 486 marks.

Anirban Debnath from Panisagar Holy Cross School, Eyesh Datta from Satchand Higher Secondary School, Bishal Sen from Pilak Public School, Adrit Ghosh from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan and Tulika Chaudhury from Shankaracharya Vidyayatan Girls Class XII School secured fifth position by scoring total 485 marks.

Priyam Debnath from Tulamura Higher Sevondary School, Susmita Dey from Brintak Siksha Niketan and Deepshikha Karmakar from Shishu Niketan Higher Secondary School secured sixth position in the board scoring total 484 marks.

Debajit Sarkar from Ananda Marga High School bagged total 483 marks to become seventh in the examinations.

Bithi Singha from PM Shri Baidyardighi Higher Secondary School, Dipjoy Sutradhar from Vivekananda Shishu Niketan, Kornili Debbarma from Tipprah Academy and Debi Sen from PM Shri Sekerkote Higher Secondary School secured eighth position by getting total 482 marks.

Drishti Debnath and Mrinmayee Deb from Vivekananda Shishu Niketan and Anwesha Biswas from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan bagged total 481 marks to secure ninth position.

Anuska Rudra Pal from PM Shri Dharmanagar Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, Amartya Das and Hrishita Purkayastha from Tripureswari Sishu Tirtha and Anirban Chakraborty from Vivekananda Shishu Niketan bagged total 480 marks to secure tenth position.