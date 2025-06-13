NEET Result 2025 Live Updates: Websites to check NTA NEET UG results when out

NEET Result 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA is expected to announce the NEET UG 2025 results soon. As per the exam's information bulletin, the result is expected by June 14. However, the date is tentative. When declared, candidates can check the NEET UG result on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. ...Read More

The national-level entrance examination for undergraduate medical admission was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

NTA has already released the provisional answer key (on June 3) and invited objections from candidates. In addition to the provisional key, it also released the responses and question papers. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer.

The challenges will be reviewed by subject experts, and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised. The result of NEET UG 2025 will be based on the final answer key.