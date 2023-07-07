TS SSC supply results 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, know how to check
The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 was released on July 7, 2023, by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. Candidates who took the TS SSC or 10 supplemental exams can view their results on the official BSE Telangana websites, bse.telangana.gov.in and resuts.bsetelangana.org. TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live updates.
TS SSC supplementary examination was held from June 14 to June 22, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The TS SSC supply or class 10th exam was conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Check TS SSC supplementary result 2023
TS SSC supplementary results 2023: How to check results
Visit the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
Next, click on the TS SSC Supply results
Key in your login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.