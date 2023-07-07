TS SSC Supply Result 2023 out at bse.telangana.gov.in, get link to check results

The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 has been released by the Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations on July 7. Candidates who took the TS Class 10 Supplemental Examination can access their results via bse.telangana.gov.in, the official BSE Telangana website. TS SSC supplementary results 2023 live updates. TS SSC Supply Result 2023 out at bse.telangana.gov.in(Hindustan Times)

The TS SSC supplementary exam was conducted in the state from June 14 to June 22, 2023, at various test centres.

TS SSC supplementary results 2023: How to check results

Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

On the homepage, click on the TS SSC result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Telangana SSC results were released on May 10. The overall pass percent was 86.60%.