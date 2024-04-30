The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 and 12 Board exam results today on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in. The results were announced by officials of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education through a press conference. UK Board Result 2024 Live Updates UK Board Results 2024: UBSE 10th, 12th scores declared, direct link here(HT file)

Students can check their UBSE results for Class 10th and 12th exams through the following direct link:

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Alternatively, the steps mentioned below can also be used to check the results:

UK Board Results 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the UBSE Class 10th or 12th result link as required.

Enter your credentials on the log in page and submit.

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Download your results and keep a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were also shared during the press conference.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the 10th and 12th exams from February 27 and continued till March 16, 2024.