UK Board Result 2024 Live: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results releasing today at 11 am
UK Board Result 2024 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, or UBSE, will release the Class 10 and 12 results today at 11 AM. Once released, students who appeared in both examinations will be able to check their results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be checked on uaresults.nic.in....Read More
It is expected that the UK Board Class 10 and 12 results will be released by UBSE officials through a press conference. Apart from the results, details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information will also be shared by UBSE officials during the press conference.
Check UK Board Result 2024 for Class 10 on HT Portal
Check UK Board Result 2024 for Class 12 on HT Portal
Notably, the UK Board Classes 10 and 12 exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. On most days, the examinations were conducted from 9.45 am to 1 pm, and 15 minutes were given to read the question papers.
This year, the results will be announced a month earlier than the previous year. In 2023, the UBSE results for the 10th, and 12th were announced on May 25.
Follow the blog to check the latest updates on Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results, pass percentage, toppers, and more.
Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: Pass percentage of 2022
UK Board Class 10 pass percent 2022 : 77.74%
UK Board Class 12 pass percent 2022: 82.63%
UK Board Result 2024 Live: Results to be announced at the press conference
Uttarakhand Board Result: Follow the steps to check results on Hindustan Times Education page
Visit the Hindustan Times website at hindustantimes.com.
Click on the Education link available on the page.
Now click Board exam page where the UBSE Class 10, 12 Result will be available.
Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link and enter the login details.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Uttarakhand Result 2024: Class 10, 12 toppers of 2022
In 2022, Ayush Awasthi and Ayush Juyal secured the first position in Class 10 with 98.60 percent marks and Diya Rajput topped the UK Board Class 12th examination with 97 percent marks.
UK Board Result 2024 Live: Toppers to be announced
UK Board Result 2024 Live: UBSE will announce Class 10, 12 toppers along with the announcement of the results. The toppers will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials.
UK Board Result 2024 Live: Websites to check for result link
ubse.uk.gov.in
uaresults.nic.in
hindustantimes. com
Uttarakhand Result: How to download marksheet from official website
Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE, ukresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, find and open the Class 10 or 12 result link.
Step 3: Key in your credentials and login.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check your result, download take the print for future reference.
UBSE Result: UK Board 10th, 12th results to be available on HT Portal
Apart from the official websites, the UK Board 10th and 12th results will be available on the HT Education Portal.
UK Board Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates for 10th, 12th
Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the UK Board examination for 10th and 12th in the state.
UK Board Result 2024: Exam dates
UK Result: Steps to check result on official website
Visit the official website of UBSE.
Click on UK Result link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and check the results.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UK Board 10th 12th Result: List of websites
UK Board Result 2024: How to check marksheets on HT Portal
Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.
Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.
A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.
Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.
Click on the Uttarakhand board page link and then go to Uttarakhand Class 10 or Uttarakhand Class 12 result link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UK Board Result: Where to check
UK Board Result for Class 10, Class 12 can be checked by candidates on the official website of UK Board at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be checked on uaresults.nic.in.
UK Board Result 2024 Live: Date and time
UK Board Result 2024 Date: April 30, 2024
UK Board Result 2024 Time: 11 am