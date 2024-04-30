UK Board Result 2024 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, or UBSE, will release the Class 10 and 12 results today at 11 AM. Once released, students who appeared in both examinations will be able to check their results on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be checked on uaresults.nic.in....Read More

It is expected that the UK Board Class 10 and 12 results will be released by UBSE officials through a press conference. Apart from the results, details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information will also be shared by UBSE officials during the press conference.

Check UK Board Result 2024 for Class 10 on HT Portal

Check UK Board Result 2024 for Class 12 on HT Portal

Notably, the UK Board Classes 10 and 12 exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2024. On most days, the examinations were conducted from 9.45 am to 1 pm, and 15 minutes were given to read the question papers.

This year, the results will be announced a month earlier than the previous year. In 2023, the UBSE results for the 10th, and 12th were announced on May 25.

Follow the blog to check the latest updates on Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results, pass percentage, toppers, and more.