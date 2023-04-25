UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results releasing today

Uttar Pradesh Board will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, April 25. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the board at 1:30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. These results will also be available on HT portal. UP board 10th, 12th results 2023 live updates. UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results today(PTI Photo)

The result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by UPMSP. Along with the declaration of results, the pass percentage, toppers name and other details will also be disclosed at the press meet.

UP board results 2023 on HT portal

UP Board conducted Class 10, 12 exams from February 16 onwards. The Class 10 exams was conducted from February 16 to March 3 and Class 12 exams was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The examination was conducted at 8,753 exam centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

The evaluation work of answer sheets was started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023 at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.

In 2022, UP Board Class 10, 12 results was announced on June 18, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.