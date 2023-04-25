The wait of lakhs of students for UP board Class 10 results will be over today. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed that these results will be declared today, April 25, at 1:30 pm. Students can check their scores on upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in, when available. Class 12 results will also be announced today, at the same time. UP board 10th, 12th results 2023 live updates. UPMSP UP board Class 10 result 2023 today on upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu(HT file)

In addition to the UPMSP websites, UP board results will also be available on hindustantimes.com. Students can use the link given below to check their marks, when available.

UP board 10th, 12th results 2023 on HT portal.

UPMSP will hold a press conference to announce these results, in which names of toppers and other result data will be shared. After the press conference, links to check marks online will be activated.

The UP board conducted Class 10, 12 exams from February 16. Class 10 exams were over on March 3 and Class 12 exams ended on March 4.

The evaluation work of answer sheets ended on April 1.

A total of 58,85,745 students, including 31,16,487 are Class 10 students appeared for High School and Intermediate final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year.