UP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class 10th high school result soon
- UP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10th result soon. The class 10th or high school result will be available on upresults.nic.in.
The UP Board class 10 result is expected to be declared soon at upresults.nic.in. As per an order from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be released on or before July 31.
The UP board class 10 result will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students.
CBSE class 10 students in the state will receive the result on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 12:52 PM
UP board class 10th result: Know marks will be decided
The UP board 10th result assessment criteria was released in June. As per the assessment criteria, the final marks of Class 10 board exams will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10.
Mon, 26 Jul 2021 12:26 PM
26,09,501 to receive UP board high school result this year
A total of 26,09,501 students would receive UP board high school result this year. The result will be available at upresults.nic.in. So far the board has not released the exact date and time of the result.