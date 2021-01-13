UP Board: 51.13 lakh students enrol in Class 9, Class 11 across UP
- The decision of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly called UP Board, to give extra time for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students in the wake of the pandemic has yielded desired results.
“An additional 1,75,252 children have taken admission after the last date for advance registration of admissions in these classes was extended for the fourth time from October 31, 2020 to January 10, 2021,” said UP Board secretary Divya Kant Shukla.
By October 31, last year, only 49,38,316 children could enrol for these two classes, including 26,95,269 in class 9 and 11,22,43,047 in class 11, he added. Now, a total of 51,13,568 students have taken admission in class 9 and class 11 for 2020-21 session in more than 28,000 schools affiliated to UP Board across the state.
According to the data released by Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board, 28,24,012 students, including 15,68,275 boys and 12,55,737 girls, have taken admission in class 9 while a total of 22,89,556 students, including 12,37,284 boys and 10,52,272 girls, have taken admission in class 11 in schools affiliated to it.
Last year, a total of 53,28,373 children were admitted to class 9 and class 11. So, the number of children taking admission in these two classes has decreased by 2,14,805 students in this session. The decline was anticipated by the teachers and school administrations due to Covid which hit many parents, especially those of rural background, financially.
Meanwhile, the first list of board exam centres for 2021 could not be released on Monday as per the set schedule owing to the list of schools debarred to act as examination centres this time around not getting ready.
The UP Board was to release the first list of examination centres on January 11 as per the centre allotment policy issued on November 25 last. Officials said the list of debarred centres will be released any moment now followed by the first list of examination centres in a day or two.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
