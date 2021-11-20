UP Board Exams 2022: Teams under DIOSs to undertake centres' mapping

The exam centres allotment policy for the proposed high school and intermediate examinations-2022 of UP Board expected to be held in the last week of March next year has been released by the state government.

Like last year, this time also priority will be given to girls' schools for being made exam centres, said state education department officials in the know about the development. "For the first time, a system has been introduced of constituting a team at the level of district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) for mapping (geo location) of schools to be made exam centres," they said.

Earlier, the mapping process of the examination centres was done at the level of principals but this was resulting in avoidable delay in centre allotments. To solve this problem, the responsibility of mapping had now been given to the DIOSs, the officials added.

“The exam centre allotment policy for the 2022 UP Board examinations has been issued by the state government. We request for time bound action for centre allotments using the online mode as per these norms," UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla has said in a missive sent to all district magistrates (DMs) and DIOSs of the state intimating about the government’s decision along with a copy of the centre allotment policy as conveyed by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla on November 18, 2021.

The centres allotment policy, a copy of which is with HT, makes plain that information related to physical resources in schools to be made exam centres will be uploaded on the website of UP Board by November 27 by officials concerned following which a list of the centres will be decided on the basis of facilities available in respective schools.

The list of approved centres finalised under respective DMs at the district level will be uploaded by the board on its website on January 9. If any student, parent, principal or manager has any objection to the centres proposed, they will be able to e-mail their objections to the board by January 15, 2022. After resolving these objections, the final list of exam centres will be released on January 24, 2022.