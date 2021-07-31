Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Board Result 2021: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 result on HT Portal

UP Board Result 2021 will be declared today, July 31, 2021. Candidates can check result on HT Portal by following the steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 03:52 PM IST
UP Board Result 2021(PTI/File)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The result for both Class 10, 12 will be declared at the same time. Students who have registered for Matric and Intermediate exams can check their result on the official site of UPMSP and also on HT Portal.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. To check the result on HT Portal, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct Link to check UP board 10th results on HT Portal

Direct Link to check UP board 12th results on HT Portal

Link to go on page to Check UP board 10th, 12th results on HT Portal

UP board class 10, 12 result 2021 latest updates

UP Board Result 2021: How to check result on HT Portal

• Visit the board exams page of Hindustan Times

• Click on UP board results link

• Click on UP board 10th results link if you want to see 10th results

• Click on UP board 12th results link if you want to see 12th results

• Key in your credentials and submit

• Your results will be declared on screen.

The Class 10, 12 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be announced. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.

