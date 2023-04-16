Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 Live updates: Results likely by April 27
UP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 Live updates: Results likely by April 27

UP Board Result 2023: Latest updates on UP Board class 10th and 12th result.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the class 10th and 12th results by April 27. Once announced the UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates have registered for the High School and Intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The evaluation process ended on March 30.

To examine 3.19 billion answer sheets, 1,43,933 examiners were appointed in total. According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), this includes around 1.86 crore High School answer sheets for which 89,698 examiners were appointed and another 1.33 crore Intermediate exam answer sheets for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.

 

    UP Board result: websites to check

    results.upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in.

    Uttar Pradesh  board result 2023: 31,16487 candidates registered for class 10th exam

    This year, 58,85,745 registered for the including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students.

    UP Board Exam: Result by April 27

    UPMSP is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on the official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, likely before April 27, 2023.

    UP Board exam 2023: 58,67,329 candidates registered for exam

    This year, a total of 58,67,329 students have registered for the UP board exams 2023.

